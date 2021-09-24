Shootout at Delhi's Rohini Court: Gangster dead, gunmen posing as lawyers also killed

New Delhi: At least three people including gangster Jitendra Gogi allegedly died in a firing incident Friday at Delhi's Rohini court, police said. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini) Pranav Tayal said the assailants were in the uniform of advocate when they fired at Gogi. Police team also fired in return, the DCP said.

Delhi's notorious gangster Jitender Mann 'Gogi', who was fired upon by assailants at Delhi's Rohini court has died, the Delhi Police informed. It is estimated that around 35-40 rounds were fired in the court premises.

Shilpesh Chaudhary, vice president, Rohini Court told Times Now, "It is a huge security lapse. I was at the bar office. When we heard the firing sound. we went there. The two accused came in the uniform of a lawyer. Police neutralised them."

#WATCH | Visuals of the shootout at Delhi's Rohini court today As per Delhi Police, assailants opened fire at gangster Jitender Mann 'Gogi', who has died. Three attackers have also been shot dead by police. pic.twitter.com/dYgRjQGW7J — ANI (@ANI) September 24, 2021

Jitender Gogi has been involved in several criminal cases and jailed at Tihar. He was being produced in court when members of a rival gang entered the court, in the garb of lawyers, and opened fire.

The incident points at serious security lapse and has raised alarm bells ringing across the capital. Further details are awaited in the case.

