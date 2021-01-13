Bus catches fire on Lucknow-Agra expressway; police, fire brigade rushed to spot

Lucknow: A bus on Wednesday (January 13, 2021) caught fire on the Lucknow-Agra expressway, following which police and fire brigade were rushed to the spot.
According to the latest reports, passengers inside the bus have been rescued.
The incident reportedly took place near Lucknow's Para.
The reason behind the fire however is yet to be ascertained.
(This is a developing story)
