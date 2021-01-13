हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Uttar Pradesh

Bus catches fire on Lucknow-Agra expressway; police, fire brigade rushed to spot

According to the latest reports, passengers inside the bus have been rescued.   

Zee Media photo

Lucknow: A bus on Wednesday (January 13, 2021) caught fire on the Lucknow-Agra expressway, following which police and fire brigade were rushed to the spot.

According to the latest reports, passengers inside the bus have been rescued. 

The incident reportedly took place near Lucknow's Para.

The reason behind the fire however is yet to be ascertained.

(This is a developing story)
 

