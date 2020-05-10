हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Tamil Nadu accident

Bus on way to Kerala collides with water tanker in Tamil Nadu's Karur, 25 injured

There were IT employees, students hailing from Kerala's Kottayam on board the bus when it crashed. The passengers had apparently been stuck in Bengaluru since the beginning of the lockdown.

Bus on way to Kerala collides with water tanker in Tamil Nadu&#039;s Karur, 25 injured

A water tanker and a private bus collided at Tamil Nadu's Karur-Salem national highway on Sunday (May 10, 2020) injuring 25 people. Police arrived at the spot and are investigating the cause of the accident.

There were IT employees, students hailing from Kerala's Kottayam on board the bus when it crashed.

The passengers had apparently been stuck in Bengaluru since the beginning of the lockdown.

india lockdown, coronavirus india

A special bus was with an e-pass was provided for them to return to their home state of Kerala.

At the highway crossing, near Ram Nagar on Karur-Salem highway the bus collided with a water tanker that was crossing from the other direction.

Passers-by at the scene took the injured passengers and the driver to a nearby hospital.

This is the first road accident in Karur district since the nationwide lockdown on the midnight of March 24. The lockdown was necessitated to stop the spread of the coronavirus COVID-19 pathogen.

Tamil Nadu accident
