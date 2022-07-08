NewsIndia
TAMIL NADU

Bus rams into lorry in Tamil Nadu, 6 dead

At least 6 dead and over 10 were left injured after a bus allegedly rammed into a standing lorry in Chengalpattu on Friday, ANI reported quoting Tamil Nadu police.

Jul 08, 2022

Bus rams into lorry in Tamil Nadu, 6 dead

(More details awaited)

