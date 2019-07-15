close

Road accident

Bus rams into school van in Lucknow, at least four children injured

The driver of the school van claims that the bus was at fault but several children inside the van say their driver was on the wrong side of the road.

Bus rams into school van in Lucknow, at least four children injured

In an unfortunate incident on the streets of Lucknow on Monday morning, a UP Roadways' bus hit a school van in the city which left at least four children injured.

The incident took place during the morning hours when the children were on their way to Maharaja Agrasen School, near Fun Cinema Theatre. While the children inside the school van claim that it is their vehicle that was on the wrong side, the driver - who has also received injuries - has said it was the bus that was at fault.  The driver of the bus fled from the scene.

Meanwhile, the injured children were rushed to the hospital by people passing by the area.

(This is a breaking news report and more details will be added when available)

Road accidentaccident
