'Busy In Earning Money': Yadav Takes Swipe At BJP Govt Over Mahakumbh Preparations

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday alleged that the BJP government is busy either earning money or planning elections, causing the government and administration to fail in preparing for the Maha Kumbh. He further stated that SP leaders have sent their dedicated workers to the Mahakumbh.

Akhilesh Yadav shared a post on X and flagged several issues including security arrangements, local concerns and overall administration in Prayagraj.

ये है भाजपा सरकार में ‘प्रयागराज महाकुंभ 2025’ की तैयारी की सच्चाई! कम से कम पुलिस विभाग का काम तो बहुत पहले ही पूरा हो जाना चाहिए था क्योंकि सुरक्षा चक्र का प्रबंधन किसी अंतिम दिन की प्रतीक्षा नहीं करता है। प्रयागराज की आहत जनता पूछ रही है कि महादानी सम्राट हर्षवर्धन की प्रतिमा… pic.twitter.com/gONI5F25LW — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) December 25, 2024

"This is the truth of preparations for 'Prayagraj Mahakumbh 2025' under the BJP government! At least the work of the police department should have been completed long ago because the management of the security circle does not wait for the last day," he said.

"The aggrieved people of Prayagraj are asking that the BJP government was very quick to remove the statue of Mahadani Samrat Harshvardhan, but why the same speed is not being shown for administrative management," Yadav added.

The former Uttar Pradesh CM also accused the government of neglecting the needs of local residents, stating that people in Prayagraj were questioning its priorities.

"Alternative arrangements should also be made to address the concerns of the residents of Prayagraj regarding movement and transportation in case of an emergency. We want the Maha Kumbh to go on and Prayagraj to remain dynamic as well," he said.