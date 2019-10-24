By-election results 2019: BJP tightens grip in Assam, Congress wins in Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, bad news for JD(U) in Bihar

NEW DELHI: The results for bypoll to 51 Assembly seats and two Lok Sabha seats spread across 18 states were declared on Thursday (September 24) with the BJP winning 17 Assembly seats and the Congress 11.

In Uttar Pradesh, by-elections were held for 11 Assembly seats, the BJP won 7, its ally Apna Dal 1, and the Samajwadi Party managed to emerge victorious on 3 seats. The BJP won the Gangoh, Iglas, Lucknow Cantt, Govind Nagar, Manikpur, Balha and Ghosi, while the Apna Dal candidate won from Pratapgarh.

Tazeen Fatma, who is the wife of Lok Sabha MP Azam Khan, won from the Rampur seat on SP's ticket. Gaurav Kumar and Subhash Rao of SP won from Zaidpur and Jalalpur seats respectively.

In Bihar, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) won the Simri-Bakhtiarpur and Belhar seats, while Qamrul Hoda of AIMIM won in Kishanganj. The ruling Janata Dal-United candidate won in the Nathnagar constituency and Independent Karnjeet Singh alias Vyas Singh won in Daraundha.

In Gujarat, by-election was held on 6 seats, out of which the BJP bagged Kheralu, Lunawada and Amraiwadi while the Congress won Tharad, Bayad and Radhanpur seats. Raghubhai Merajbhai Desai of Congress defeated Alpesh Thakor, who quit Congress to join the BJP, in Radhanpur.

The BJP won the Ratabari, Rangapara and Sonari seats in Assam, while Jania seat was won by the All India United Demoratic Front. The BJP won Martamrumtek (BL) and Gangtok (BL) in Sikkim and the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha secured the Poklok Kamrang seat.

In Himachal Pradesh, the BJP won from Dharamshala and Pachhad seats. Independent candidate Chakat Aboh secured victory from Khonsa West constituency in Arunachal Pradesh.

In Punjab, the ruling Congress won in three of the four seats with Balwinder Singh Dhaliwal winning in Phagwara, Indu Bala in Mukerian and Ramdinder Singh Awla in Jalalabad. However, the Congress candidate from Dakha, Sandeep Singh Sandhu lost to Manpreet Singh Ayali of Ayali.

In Rajasthan, Rita Choudhary of Congress defeated Sushila Singra of BJP in Mandawa but the ruling party faced defeat in Khinwsar seat where Narayan Beniwal of Rashtriya Loktantrik Party defeated Harendra Midha of Congres.

The Congress won in Chhattisgarh`s Chitrakot seat with Rajman Venjam defeating Lachhuram Kashyap of BJP. In Madhya Pradesh, Kantilal Bhuria of Congress defeated BJP's Bhanu Bhuria in Jhabua.

The Congress also managed to win two of the five seats in Kerala. Congress' ally, the Indian Union Muslim League's M C Kamaruddin from Manjeshwar after defeating Raveesh Thanthri Kuntar of BJP. The ruling Communist Party of India-Marxist won in Konni and Vattiyoorkavu seats.

In Meghalaya, the United Democratic Party's Balajied Kupar Synrem won from Shella seat, while the Biju Janata Dal managed to retain Bijepur constituency in Odisha with Rita Sahu registering an easy win over Sanat Kumar Gartia of BJP.

In Puducherry, A Johnkumar of Congress defeated All India N R Congress`s Bouvaneswarane by a margin of 7,170 votes. In Tamil Nadu, AIADMK`s Muthamilselvan R and Narayanan V defeated DMK`s Pugazhenthi N. in Vikravandi and Congress`s Manoharan R. in Nanguneri seat, respectively.

Saidi Reddy Shanampudi of Telangana Rashtra Samithi beat Nalamada Padmavathi Reddy of Congress with a margin of 42,485 votes in Telangana's Huzurnagar assembly seat.

The results of bypoll for Satara Lok Sabha seat in Maharashtra and Samastipur Lok Sabha seat in Bihar. In Satara, NCP's Shriniwas Patil defeated BJP's Udayanraje Bhonsle by over 85,000 votes. In Samastipur, Prince Raj of Lok Janshakti Party defeated Ashok Kumar of Congress by a margin of over one lakh votes.