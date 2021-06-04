हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
CA exams 2021

CA aspirants urge ICAI, central govt to postpone exams amid COVID-19 situation

CA aspirants all over the country are urging the central government and the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) to postpone the CA May Exam 2021 that is scheduled to begin on July 5.

CA aspirants urge ICAI, central govt to postpone exams amid COVID-19 situation
Image credit: Pixabay

New Delhi: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) recently released the exam date for CA May Exam 2021. The examination for Intermediate, Final, and PQC for old and new courses are scheduled to begin on July 5.

The official notice stated, “In continuation to the Announcement dated 27th April 2021, it is hereby announced for general information that the Chartered Accountants Intermediate (IPC) {Under Old Scheme}, Intermediate {Under New Scheme}, Final {Under Old and New Scheme} and Post Qualification Course, viz.,: Insurance and Risk Management (IRM) Technical Examination and Internal Taxation- Assessment Test (INTT-AT) of May 2021 examinations shall now commence from Monday, 5th July 2021 across the globe. The detailed schedule/ notification for the said examinations will be announced shortly.”

After this announcement, CA aspirants all over the country took on Twitter and urged the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, ICAI President Atul Kumar Gupta, as well as, the central government to postpone the exams, organize the exams online or vaccinate all aspirants before conducting exams offline. 

