CA aspirants urge ICAI, central govt to postpone exams amid COVID-19 situation

New Delhi: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) recently released the exam date for CA May Exam 2021. The examination for Intermediate, Final, and PQC for old and new courses are scheduled to begin on July 5.

The official notice stated, “In continuation to the Announcement dated 27th April 2021, it is hereby announced for general information that the Chartered Accountants Intermediate (IPC) {Under Old Scheme}, Intermediate {Under New Scheme}, Final {Under Old and New Scheme} and Post Qualification Course, viz.,: Insurance and Risk Management (IRM) Technical Examination and Internal Taxation- Assessment Test (INTT-AT) of May 2021 examinations shall now commence from Monday, 5th July 2021 across the globe. The detailed schedule/ notification for the said examinations will be announced shortly.”

After this announcement, CA aspirants all over the country took on Twitter and urged the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, ICAI President Atul Kumar Gupta, as well as, the central government to postpone the exams, organize the exams online or vaccinate all aspirants before conducting exams offline.

Dear ICAI,

Due to increasing number of COVID 19 cases and postponement of other exams like CS ,JEE

I Request to please postpone exams till we get our 1st dose of vaccination@theicaibos @kdhiraj123 @theicai #postponecaexams — Aditya Shah (@AdityaS76095455) June 2, 2021

Dear #ICAI

We students are not for experiments to prove your exam conducting ability.

We want exams to be conducted but by keeping our health on priority.

Provide #vaccination to all students or don't conduct exams. #postponecaexams — Ashna (@Ashna05188507) June 2, 2021

Recently, in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic, Central Board of Seccondary Education cancelled board examinatons of class 12 and 10.

