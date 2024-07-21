CA Success Story: Her Father Is Tea-Seller, They Live In Slum, People Mocked Her But She Cracked ICAI

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India conducts the prestigious Chartered Accountant examination which is one of the most difficult exams in the country. The exam often has a low pass percentage. Despite the tough nature of the exam, people crack it with their hard work and dedication. One such story is of Amita Prajapati, whose emotional video of hugging her father has gone viral on social media. After a decade of relentless hard work and unwavering determination, a young woman’s dream has finally become a reality. What seemed like an impossible dream has today turned into a remarkable success story.

Journey From Slum To CA

Amrita Shared her journey in a post on LinkedIn. Despite being labelled as a below-average student, she dared to dream big. Her parents, who sold tea to make ends meet, faced criticism and scepticism from many. People questioned their decision to invest in her education, suggesting they save money to build a house instead as they live in a slum. "Your daughter won't be able to do it," they said. "How long will you keep living on the streets with grown-up daughters? They will eventually leave, and you will be left with nothing."

Living in a slum, she faced harsh judgments and was often dismissed as having "crazy dreams." But it was precisely this "crazy" determination that propelled her forward. Today, she stands as a testament to the power of perseverance and belief in oneself.

Now, she is not only proud of her roots but also capable enough to build a house for her father and fulfil all his wishes. For the first time, she hugged her father and cried tears of joy and peace, a moment she had long envisioned.

Father's Emotional Reaction

The emotional pinnacle of her journey is vividly captured in a video where Prajapati’s father is seen tearing up upon hearing the news of her success. The footage portrays the heartwarming moment as she embraces her father, both overwhelmed with tears of joy. In her heartfelt post, Prajapati wrote, "Whatever I am today is because of my Papa and Mummy, who believed in me so much."

Beacon Of Hope For Underprivileged

Her journey serves as an inspiring reminder that it's never too late to pursue your dreams. Her success is a tribute to her parents, who believed in her potential and prioritized her education despite the odds. "Dreams do come true," she affirms, encouraging others to hold onto their aspirations and never give up. This story is a beacon of hope and a powerful example of how resilience and support can transform lives.