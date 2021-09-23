Cab driver arrested for allegedly raping woman passenger in Bangalore

Bangalore: A cab driver of an app-based aggregator, 25, was arrested in Bangalore after a woman passenger filed a complaint of rape. The woman, a hotel employee, was taken to a city hospital for medical tests after an FIR was registered. The accused also underwent medical test.

The police said that the incident took place after 3.40 am when the woman took the cab which she booked from her friend’s place at HSR Layout to her house at Murugeshpalya.

As per media reports, the woman fell asleep on the way home. “I had met my friends in an apartment in HSR Layout on Tuesday night. After partying with them, I decided to return to my apartment. I was alone. I booked the cab through the app around 3.30am and it arrived at 3.40am,” the woman was quoted as saying by the Times of India.

The cab driver was arrested from his house in Avalahalli. During interrogation, the cab driver - who had reortedly come to Bangalore in 2019 to look for a job - has denied the allegations and told the police that they had a fight over payment, but he never touched her.

