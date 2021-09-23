हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
rape

Cab driver arrested for allegedly raping woman passenger in Bangalore

The woman had taken the cab after 3.30 am. The driver has refuted the allegations and investigations are on

Cab driver arrested for allegedly raping woman passenger in Bangalore

Bangalore: A cab driver of an app-based aggregator, 25, was arrested in Bangalore after a woman passenger filed a complaint of rape. The woman, a hotel employee, was taken to a city hospital for medical tests after an FIR was registered. The accused also underwent medical test.

The police said that the incident took place after 3.40 am when the woman took the cab which she booked from her friend’s place at HSR Layout to her house at Murugeshpalya.

As per media reports, the woman fell asleep on the way home. “I had met my friends in an apartment in HSR Layout on Tuesday night. After partying with them, I decided to return to my apartment. I was alone. I booked the cab through the app around 3.30am and it arrived at 3.40am,” the woman was quoted as saying by the Times of India.

The cab driver was arrested from his house in Avalahalli. During interrogation, the cab driver - who had reortedly come to Bangalore in 2019 to look for a job - has denied the allegations and told the police that  they had a fight over payment, but he never touched her.

 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
rapecab driverBangaloreWomanFIR
Next
Story

On first day of US visit, PM Narendra Modi to meet Kamala Harris, Australian PM, global CEOs

Must Watch

PT15M52S

PM Modi arrives in the US at 3.30 AM, according to Indian Time; this 4-day tour crucial in many ways