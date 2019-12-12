CAB protests in Assam: Indigo cancels Guwahati, Dibrugarh bound flights; GoAir offers fee waiver

New Delhi: In the wake of violent protests in Assam and Tripura following the passage of Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019, Indigo Airlines has cancelled a few Guwahati and Dibrugarh bound flights for December 12. GoAir has also taken measures to facilitate passengers who had booked tickets and now want to cancel or reschedule their flight.

Issuing a statement, the airline said, "We are operating relief flights at capped fares for passengers who are currently at these locations. Additionally, we are offering rescheduling/cancellation fee waiver to the passengers travelling to/from Guwahati, Dibrugarh and Jorhat till December 13, 2019."

Indigo's twitter handle also informed the passengers saying, "Due to prevailing situation in Assam, flights to/from Dibrugarh are cancelled for today (12th Dec 2019). Please visit Plan B https://bit.ly/2PTGKWM to choose an alternate flight or get a refund. For assistance, contact us on Twitter/Facebook."

Due to prevailing situation in Assam, flights to/from Dibrugarh are cancelled for today (12th Dec, 2019). Please visit Plan B https://t.co/DSSJqiVQRK to choose an alternate flight or get a refund. For assistance, contact us on Twitter/Facebook. https://t.co/ATa9FupUaB — IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) December 12, 2019

GoAir has also waived off date change fee to facilitate passengers in view of the violent protests in Assam. The company's statement said, "In view of the Assam Bandh declared on 10th December, road and other transport facilities have been disrupted causing delays for the passengers on their way to the Guwahati airport, GoAir is, therefore, offering waiver on date change fees/rescheduling of tickets for travel to and from Guwahati till 13th December 2019."

It said, "Passengers are requested to visit the airline website www.goair.in or reach out to our customer care team at 18602100999 for alternate options."

Live TV

It also tweeted, "#GoAlert: Due to the ongoing unrest situation in #Assam, we're offering fee waiver on cancellation/rescheduling (fare difference, if any, will be applicable) to our customers flying to/from #GAU till 13th Dec'19. Reach out to us on FB, Twitter or call us at 18602100999."

#GoAlert: Due to the ongoing unrest situation in #Assam, we're offering fee waiver on cancellation/rescheduling (fare difference, if any,will be applicable) to our customers flying to/from #GAU till 13th Dec'19. Reach out to us on FB, Twitter or call us at 18602100999. — GoAir (@goairlinesindia) December 11, 2019

Violent protests erupted in different parts of Assam on Wednesday (December 11) against Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) 2019. Five columns of Indian Army have been deployed in Assam, while three columns of Assam Rifles have already been sent to Tripura to maintain law and order.

Internet services have also been suspended in 10 districts of Assam to check propagation of fake information through social media.