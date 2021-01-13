Cabinet approves procurement deal of 83 Tejas aircrafts worth Rs 48,000 crore to strengthen IAF: Rajnath Singh

New Delhi: The Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) on Wednesday (January 12) procurement of 83 Tejas aircraft at a cost of about Rs 48,000 crore from the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL). The deal is considered to be the biggest ever in the indigenous military aviation sector.

In a series of tweets, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh confirming the development said, "The CCS chaired by PM Sh @narendramodi today approved the largest indigenous defence procurement deal worth about 48000 Crores to strengthen IAF’s fleet of homegrown fighter jet ‘LCA-Tejas’. This deal will be a game changer for self reliance in the Indian defence manufacturing."

"The LCA-Tejas is going to be the backbone of the IAF fighter fleet in years to come. LCA-Tejas incorporates a large number of new technologies many of which were never attempted in India. The indigenous content of LCA-Tejas is 50% in Mk1A variant which will be enhanced to 60%," said the Defence Minister.

In another tweet, Singh said, "The HAL has already set-up second line manufacturing facilities at its Nasik and Bengaluru Divisions. Equipped with the augmented infrastructure the HAL will steer LCA-Mk1A production for timely deliveries to the IAF."

"The decision taken today will considerably expand the current LCA ecosystem and help in creating new job opportunities. HAL follows a system integrator model in LCA Mk1A program and acts as an umbrella organisation, fostering manufacturing & design capabilities in pvt industry," the Defence Minister said.

Rajnath Singh further added, "The LCA-Tejas programme would act as a catalyst for transforming the Indian aerospace manufacturing ecosystem into a vibrant Atmanirbhar-self-sustaining ecosystem. I thank Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi for this historic decision taken by the CCS today."

The approval is in addition to an earlier deal to purchase 40 of the combat aircraft. The indigenously-made jets are set to join the Indian Air Force fleet over the course of the next six to seven years.

'Microcopter' developed for tracking terrorists inside buildings

An Indian Army officer has indigenously developed a `microcopter` which can be used by the Army to carry out surveillance inside a building or room in which terrorists are hiding.The microcopter has been developed by Lieutenant Colonel GYK Reddy.

The trials of the microcomputer have been successfully carried out by a Para Special Forces battalion in Jammu and Kashmir and further improvements are being carried out on the micro drone.

Indian Army has signed a contract for acquiring the Switch drone for surveillance along the borders. The vertical take-off and landing drone has the capability to fly for two hours at a maximum altitude of 4,500 metres, according to Mohit Bansal, Idea Forge.

The firm had also developed the Netra drone a few years ago with DRDO. These were displayed at an event to showcase the internal innovation by the Indian army in Delhi.

