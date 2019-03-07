हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Cabinet approves setting up of 50 new Kendriya Vidyalayas all over India: Check out complete list

The Vidyalayas are proposed to be opened in the Civil/Defense Sector.

New Delhi: The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday approved the setting up of 50 new Kendriya Vidyalayas under Civil/Defence Sector all over the country.

The Vidyalayas are proposed to be opened in the Civil/Defense Sector and once they are fully functional they will provide quality education to approximately 50,000 students once they become fully operational, an official release said.

Here are the complete list of the upcoming Kendriya Vidyalayas

Ministry of Home Affairs will sponsor the following

  1. 210 Cobra CRPF Bn., Dalgaon, District Darrang: Assam
  2. 205    Cobra    CRPF    Bn.,    Barachatti, District Gaya: Bihar
  3. 45th BN SSB, Beerpur, Distt. Supaul: Bihar
  4. GC, CRPF Bilaspur: Chhattisgarh
  5. CRPF Kadarpur, Gurgaon: Haryana
  6. Group Centre, CRPF, Sonepat: Haryana
  7. CRPF    Group    Centre    AB    Road, Nayagaon, Gwalior: Madhya Pradesh
  8. BSF Campus,  Kittampalayam,  District Coimbatore: Tamil Nadu
  9. ITBP Idayapatti, Distt. Madurai: Tamil Nadu
  10. ITBP   Shivgangai,   Illupaikudi,   District Shivgangai: Tamil Nadu
  11. BSF Gokulnagar, Distt. Sepahijala: Tripura
  12. 39th Bn SSB, GadniaPaliakalan, District LakhimpurKhiri: Uttar Pradesh
  13. 59th     Bn    SSB,     Nanpara,     District Behraich: Uttar Pradesh
  14. 5EhBn, SSB Champawat,: Uttarakhand
  15. CRPF Group Centre, Siligudi: West Bengal

Ministry of Railways will sponsor the following

  1. N.F.RailwayRangapara, Distt. Sonitpur: Assam
  2. SER      Dangoaposi,      District      West Singhbhum: Jharkhand
  3. Railway        Yeshwanthpur,        District Bengaluru: Karnataka
  4. Railway Colony Bandikui, District Dausa: Rajasthan
  5. Railway Idgah, Agra Station: Uttar Pradesh
  6. NFR Katihar District New Jalpaiguri: West Bengal

State Governments/ Union Territories will sponsor the following

  1. Irlapadu    village,    Nadendla    Mandal, District Guntur: Andhra Pradesh
  2. Kandukur Town, District Prakasam: Andhra Pradesh
  3. Daporijo, District Upper Subansari: Arunachal Pradesh
  4. Namsai, District Namsai : Arunachal Pradesh
  5. Hayuliang, District Anjaw: Arunachal Pradesh
  6. Kondagaon, District Kondagaon (LWE): Chhattisgarh
  7. Bilaspur, District Yamunanagar: Haryana
  8. Dharampur, District Mandi: Himachal Pradesh
  9. GandohBhalessa, District Doda: J&K
  10. Jodhpur, District Doda: J&K
  11. Koderma, District Koderma: Jharkhand
  12. Sarai Kelakharsawan : Jharkhand
  13. Sadalga, District Belagavi, Belgaum: Karnataka
  14. Thrikkakara, Distt. Ernakulam: Kerala
  15. Agar-Malwa, Distt. Agar-Malwa: Madhya Pradesh
  16. Alirajpur, District Alirajpur: Madhya Pradesh
  17. Anuppur, District Anuppur: Madhya Pradesh
  18. Shamgarh, District Mandsaur: Madhya Pradesh
  19. Gadchiroli, District Gadchiroli (LWE): Maharashtra
  20. Anandpur, District Keonjhar: Odisha
  21. Champua, District Keonjhar: Odisha
  22. Chatrapur, District Ganjam: Odisha
  23. Gunupur, District Rayagada: : Odisha
  24. Pratapgarh, District Pratapgarh: Rajasthan
  25. Udumalpet, District Tiruppur: Tamil Nadu
  26. Bandahkalan, Aayer, District Varanasi: Uttar Pradesh
  27. Madhupuri, District Fatehpur: Uttar Pradesh
  28. Sumerpur, District Hamirpur: Uttar Pradesh
  29. Khatima, District Udham Singh Nagar: Uttarakhand

 

