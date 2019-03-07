Cabinet approves setting up of 50 new Kendriya Vidyalayas all over India: Check out complete list

New Delhi: The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday approved the setting up of 50 new Kendriya Vidyalayas under Civil/Defence Sector all over the country.
The Vidyalayas are proposed to be opened in the Civil/Defense Sector and once they are fully functional they will provide quality education to approximately 50,000 students once they become fully operational, an official release said.
Here are the complete list of the upcoming Kendriya Vidyalayas
Ministry of Home Affairs will sponsor the following
- 210 Cobra CRPF Bn., Dalgaon, District Darrang: Assam
- 205 Cobra CRPF Bn., Barachatti, District Gaya: Bihar
- 45th BN SSB, Beerpur, Distt. Supaul: Bihar
- GC, CRPF Bilaspur: Chhattisgarh
- CRPF Kadarpur, Gurgaon: Haryana
- Group Centre, CRPF, Sonepat: Haryana
- CRPF Group Centre AB Road, Nayagaon, Gwalior: Madhya Pradesh
- BSF Campus, Kittampalayam, District Coimbatore: Tamil Nadu
- ITBP Idayapatti, Distt. Madurai: Tamil Nadu
- ITBP Shivgangai, Illupaikudi, District Shivgangai: Tamil Nadu
- BSF Gokulnagar, Distt. Sepahijala: Tripura
- 39th Bn SSB, GadniaPaliakalan, District LakhimpurKhiri: Uttar Pradesh
- 59th Bn SSB, Nanpara, District Behraich: Uttar Pradesh
- 5EhBn, SSB Champawat,: Uttarakhand
- CRPF Group Centre, Siligudi: West Bengal
Ministry of Railways will sponsor the following
- N.F.RailwayRangapara, Distt. Sonitpur: Assam
- SER Dangoaposi, District West Singhbhum: Jharkhand
- Railway Yeshwanthpur, District Bengaluru: Karnataka
- Railway Colony Bandikui, District Dausa: Rajasthan
- Railway Idgah, Agra Station: Uttar Pradesh
- NFR Katihar District New Jalpaiguri: West Bengal
State Governments/ Union Territories will sponsor the following
- Irlapadu village, Nadendla Mandal, District Guntur: Andhra Pradesh
- Kandukur Town, District Prakasam: Andhra Pradesh
- Daporijo, District Upper Subansari: Arunachal Pradesh
- Namsai, District Namsai : Arunachal Pradesh
- Hayuliang, District Anjaw: Arunachal Pradesh
- Kondagaon, District Kondagaon (LWE): Chhattisgarh
- Bilaspur, District Yamunanagar: Haryana
- Dharampur, District Mandi: Himachal Pradesh
- GandohBhalessa, District Doda: J&K
- Jodhpur, District Doda: J&K
- Koderma, District Koderma: Jharkhand
- Sarai Kelakharsawan : Jharkhand
- Sadalga, District Belagavi, Belgaum: Karnataka
- Thrikkakara, Distt. Ernakulam: Kerala
- Agar-Malwa, Distt. Agar-Malwa: Madhya Pradesh
- Alirajpur, District Alirajpur: Madhya Pradesh
- Anuppur, District Anuppur: Madhya Pradesh
- Shamgarh, District Mandsaur: Madhya Pradesh
- Gadchiroli, District Gadchiroli (LWE): Maharashtra
- Anandpur, District Keonjhar: Odisha
- Champua, District Keonjhar: Odisha
- Chatrapur, District Ganjam: Odisha
- Gunupur, District Rayagada: : Odisha
- Pratapgarh, District Pratapgarh: Rajasthan
- Udumalpet, District Tiruppur: Tamil Nadu
- Bandahkalan, Aayer, District Varanasi: Uttar Pradesh
- Madhupuri, District Fatehpur: Uttar Pradesh
- Sumerpur, District Hamirpur: Uttar Pradesh
- Khatima, District Udham Singh Nagar: Uttarakhand