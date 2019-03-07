Cabinet approves setting up of 50 new Kendriya Vidyalayas all over India: Check out complete list

New Delhi: The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday approved the setting up of 50 new Kendriya Vidyalayas under Civil/Defence Sector all over the country.

The Vidyalayas are proposed to be opened in the Civil/Defense Sector and once they are fully functional they will provide quality education to approximately 50,000 students once they become fully operational, an official release said.

Here are the complete list of the upcoming Kendriya Vidyalayas

Ministry of Home Affairs will sponsor the following

210 Cobra CRPF Bn., Dalgaon, District Darrang: Assam 205 Cobra CRPF Bn., Barachatti, District Gaya: Bihar 45th BN SSB, Beerpur, Distt. Supaul: Bihar GC, CRPF Bilaspur: Chhattisgarh CRPF Kadarpur, Gurgaon: Haryana Group Centre, CRPF, Sonepat: Haryana CRPF Group Centre AB Road, Nayagaon, Gwalior: Madhya Pradesh BSF Campus, Kittampalayam, District Coimbatore: Tamil Nadu ITBP Idayapatti, Distt. Madurai: Tamil Nadu ITBP Shivgangai, Illupaikudi, District Shivgangai: Tamil Nadu BSF Gokulnagar, Distt. Sepahijala: Tripura 39th Bn SSB, GadniaPaliakalan, District LakhimpurKhiri: Uttar Pradesh 59th Bn SSB, Nanpara, District Behraich: Uttar Pradesh 5EhBn, SSB Champawat,: Uttarakhand CRPF Group Centre, Siligudi: West Bengal

Ministry of Railways will sponsor the following

N.F.RailwayRangapara, Distt. Sonitpur: Assam SER Dangoaposi, District West Singhbhum: Jharkhand Railway Yeshwanthpur, District Bengaluru: Karnataka Railway Colony Bandikui, District Dausa: Rajasthan Railway Idgah, Agra Station: Uttar Pradesh NFR Katihar District New Jalpaiguri: West Bengal

State Governments/ Union Territories will sponsor the following