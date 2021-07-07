Cabinet expansion: Anupriya Singh Patel takes oath as minister

New Delhi: BJP leader and Mirzapur MP Anupriya Singh Patel on Wednesday (July 7) took oath as a Union Minister.

Anupriya Singh Patel, 40, is a Lok Sabha MP for Mirzapur in Uttar Pradesh, serving her 2nd term as MP.

She has served as Union Minister of State for Health under PM Narendra Modi.

She has also served as an MLA in Uttar Pradesh.

Prior to beginning her political career, she worked as a Professor at Amity University, and has a MBA from Chhatrapati Shahuji Maharaj University, Kanpur.

This is the first reshuffle in the Council of Ministers by Prime Minister Narendra Modi since he assumed charge for a second term in May 2019. The prime minister is expected to bring in young faces and give representation to various social groups and regions in the reshuffle.

Prominent names so far include Jyotiraditya Scindia, Sushil Modi, Sarbananda Sonowal, Narayan Rane and West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh who have become a part of the massive reshuffle of the Union Cabinet.



