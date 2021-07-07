हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Anupriya Singh Patel

Cabinet expansion: Anupriya Singh Patel takes oath as minister

This is the first reshuffle in the Council of Ministers by Prime Minister Narendra Modi since he assumed charge for a second term in May 2019. 

Cabinet expansion: Anupriya Singh Patel takes oath as minister
ANI photo

New Delhi: BJP leader and Mirzapur MP Anupriya Singh Patel on Wednesday (July 7) took oath as a Union Minister. 

  • Anupriya Singh Patel, 40, is a Lok Sabha MP for Mirzapur in Uttar Pradesh, serving her 2nd term as MP.
  • She has served as Union Minister of State for Health under PM Narendra Modi.
  • She has also served as an MLA in Uttar Pradesh.
  • Prior to beginning her political career, she worked as a Professor at Amity University, and has a MBA from Chhatrapati Shahuji Maharaj University, Kanpur.

This is the first reshuffle in the Council of Ministers by Prime Minister Narendra Modi since he assumed charge for a second term in May 2019. The prime minister is expected to bring in young faces and give representation to various social groups and regions in the reshuffle.

Prominent names so far include Jyotiraditya Scindia, Sushil Modi, Sarbananda Sonowal, Narayan Rane and West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh who have become a part of the massive reshuffle of the Union Cabinet.
 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Anupriya Singh PatelUnion Cabinet Expansioncabinet reshuffleNarendra Modicouncil of ministersBJPNDA
Next
Story

Who is Pankaj Choudhary? Know this minister from Maharajganj in Uttar Pradesh

Must Watch

PT3M41S

Many cabinet ministers including Dr Harsh Vardhan resign before Modi Cabinet expansion