Pankaj Choudhary

Cabinet expansion: Pankaj Choudhary takes oath as Union Minister

File Photo

New Delhi: Maharajganj MP Pankaj Chaudhary on Wednesday (July 7) was sworn in as a Union Cabinet Minister.

Pankaj Choudhary (63) is the member of Loksabha from Maharajganj in Uttar Pradesh. He is also a member of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The BJP leader was born on January 1, 1958, to Late Shri Bhagwati Prasad Chaudhary. He has a Bachelor of Arts (BA) degree from Gorakhpur University.

He was first elected to the 10th Lok Sabha in 1991 and then got elected to 11th Lok Sabha in 1996, 12th Lok Sabha in 1998. He, however, lost to Akhilesh Yadav of Samajwadi Party in 1999 general elections.

He later, won the 2004 Lok Sabha elections. In 2009, he lost again to the Indian National Congress candidate Harsh Vardhan from Maharajganj. In 2014, he won from the same constituency and is now member of 16th Lok Sabha.

