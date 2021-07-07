Cabinet reshuffle: Top leaders arrive at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence

New Delhi: All eyes are on today's (July 7) big Cabinet reshuffle and ahead of the meeting that is likely to take place at 6pm, several leaders have arrived at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence to meet him. Many of them are likely to be inducted as ministers. Those meeting Modi include BJP's Narayan Rane, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Ajay Bhatt, Bhupender Yadav, Shobha Karandlaje, Pritam Munde and Meenakshi Lekhi, LJP's Pashupati Paras and Apna Dal's Anupriya Patel, sources said.

BJP president JP Nadda and Home Minister Amit Shah are also expected to be there.

Some state ministers, including Parshottam Rupala and Anurag Thakur, may be elevated, the sources said. This will be the first reshuffle in his Council of Ministers by Modi since he assumed charge for a second term in May 2019. The prime minister is expected to bring in young faces and give representation to various social groups and regions in the reshuffle.

The reshuffle is tipped to be a reboot of the government with an eye on political and administrative challenges and keeping in the mind the several elections ahead. A record number of SC, ST & OBC picks as well as representation for women, Muslims and the Jat community – reflects Prime Minister Modi government’s mantra of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas and Sabka Vishwas.’

(With PTI inputs)

