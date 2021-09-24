हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Coronavirus

Cadila's COVID-19 vaccine shot to be produced by Shilpa Medicare

Cadila Healthcare Ltd`s three-dose COVID-19 vaccine wil be produced by drugmakers Shilpa Medicare Limited, in August, India`s health authorities had given emergency approval for Cadila`s vaccine.

Cadila&#039;s COVID-19 vaccine shot to be produced by Shilpa Medicare
File photo

BENGALURU: Indian drugmaker Shilpa Medicare Limited said on Friday it had agreed to produce Cadila Healthcare Ltd`s three-dose COVID-19 vaccine. The country`s health authorities had given emergency approval in August for Cadila`s vaccine, the world`s first COVID-19 DNA shot, in adults and children aged 12 years and above.

Cadila, which is expected to begin supplying its vaccine from next month, aims to make 100 million to 120 million doses of ZyCoV-D a year.

While India`s vaccination programme aims to inoculate all eligible adults by December, the country also expects to resume exports to meet its commitments under the global COVAX initiative from October to December.

Shilpa Medicare said its unit will make the vaccine`s drug substance, while Cadila will package, distribute and market the shot.

The targeted production of the ZyCoV-D vaccine from Shilpa Medicare`s facility in Karnataka has not been disclosed. Cadila and Shilpa Medicare did not immediately respond to Reuters requests seeking details on the deal.

A government source told Reuters last week that Cadila Healthcare will supply 10 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine in October.

Shilpa Medicare also produces the Russian Sputnik V vaccine under an agreement with Indian pharma giant Dr. Reddy`s Laboratories.

Shares of Shilpa Medicare, which rose about 2% after the announcement, were last down about 0.6%. Cadila Healthcare`s shares were unchanged.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
CoronavirusCoronavirus IndiaCOVID-19COVID-19 vaccine
Next
Story

Shootout at Delhi's Rohini Court: Gangster dead, gunmen posing as lawyers also killed

Must Watch

PT3M26S

Powerful meeting of PM Modi, PM Modi's meeting with PM of Japan and Australia