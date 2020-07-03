हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Protik Prakash Banerjee

Calcutta HC additional judge Justice Protik Prakash Banerjee dies at 51

Calcutta High Court additional judge Justice Protik Prakash Banerjee died on Friday after suffering a heart attack.

Calcutta HC additional judge Justice Protik Prakash Banerjee dies at 51

Kolkata: Calcutta High Court additional judge Justice Protik Prakash Banerjee died on Friday after suffering a heart attack.

He passed away around 5.14 am at a city hospital today. He was 51 years old.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed grief over his demise.

"Shocked and saddened to hear the news of passing away of Justice Protik Prakash Banerjee, Calcutta High Court Judge and former Vice President of High Court Bar Association. Condolences to his friends and family who have suffered such a terrible loss," she tweeted.

Justice Banerjee was elevated to the post of additional judge on September 21, 2017, according to the high court website.

Protik Prakash Banerjee Calcutta High Court
