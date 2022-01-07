Calcutta HC allows Gangasagar Mela, forms committee to monitor COVID-19 situation

New Delhi: The Calcutta High Court on Friday (January 7, 2022) gave green light to the West Bengal Government to hold Gangasagar Mela this year amidst the surge in COVID-19 cases in the state.

The High Court has also ordered the authorities to set up a three-member committee to monitor the situation and ensure compliance of COVID-19 protocols during the Mela.

Meanwhile, West Bengal reported 15,421 new COVID-19 cases during the last 24 hours, said the state health department on Thursday. As per the health department, during the last 24 hours, 7,343 people recovered from the infection, taking the recoveries in the state to 16,32,797.

In the state, 19 people lost their lives to the deadly virus during the last 24 hours. The death toll due to the disease stands at 19,846.

There are currently 41,101 active COVID-19 cases in the state.

