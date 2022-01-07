हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Gangasagar Mela

Calcutta HC allows Gangasagar Mela, forms committee to monitor COVID-19 situation

The High Court has ordered to set up a three-member committee to monitor the situation and ensure compliance of COVID-19 protocols. 

Calcutta HC allows Gangasagar Mela, forms committee to monitor COVID-19 situation

New Delhi: The Calcutta High Court on Friday (January 7, 2022) gave green light to the West Bengal Government to hold Gangasagar Mela this year amidst the surge in COVID-19 cases in the state. 

The High Court has also ordered the authorities to set up a three-member committee to monitor the situation and ensure compliance of COVID-19 protocols during the Mela. 

Meanwhile, West Bengal reported 15,421 new COVID-19 cases during the last 24 hours, said the state health department on Thursday. As per the health department, during the last 24 hours, 7,343 people recovered from the infection, taking the recoveries in the state to 16,32,797.

In the state, 19 people lost their lives to the deadly virus during the last 24 hours. The death toll due to the disease stands at 19,846.

There are currently 41,101 active COVID-19 cases in the state.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Gangasagar MelaCalcutta High CourtWest BengalCOVID-19CoronavirusOmicron
Next
Story

Why did Punjab BJP fail to mobilize the crowd for Modi’s Punjab gathering?

Must Watch

PT2M10S

Jammu and Kashmir administration cuts SSG cover of 4 ex-CMs