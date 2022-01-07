India's daily COVID-19 tally crosses 1-lakh mark, Omicron cases at 3,007

New Delhi: India recorded 1,17,100 new COVID-19 cases, 302 deaths in the last 24 hours, pushing the total death toll to 4,83,178, as per data released by the Ministry of Health on Friday (January 7, 2022). The active cases stand at 3,71,363.

An increase of 85,962 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The country also recorded 30,836 recoveries today, taking the total number of recoveries to 3,43,71,845.

India logged 377 fresh Omicron infections, taking the total tally of such cases in the country to 3,007, according to the Union Health Ministry data. At least 1,199 have recovered, the Health Ministry said.

