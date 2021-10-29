हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
firecrackers

Calcutta High Court orders blanket ban on use and sale of firecrackers ahead of Diwali, Christmas

No firecrackers including green ones can be used during the upcoming festivities including Kali Puja, Diwali, Chhat Puja and Christmas in West Bengal. 

Representational image

New Delhi: The Calcutta High Court on Friday (October 29) ordered a complete ban on usage and sale of all kinds of firecrackers including green crackers during the upcoming festivities including Kali Puja, Diwali, Chhat Puja and Christmas. 

The court has permitted only wax or oil-based diyas, while instructing the  police to keep a strict vigil on use and sale of firecrackers.

(This is a breaking story)

