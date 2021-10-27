Bursting of only green crackers for two hours: West Bengal's Diwali diktat

New Delhi: The West Bengal government banned the sale and use of all firecrackers, except the green ones ahead of the upcoming festivals including Diwali and Christmas.

In an order dated October 26, 2021, West Bengal Pollution Control Board said, “Only green crackers can be sold in West Bengal and bursting of such crackers shall be allowed for 2 hrs during Diwali from 8-10 pm, 2 hours during Chhatt Puja from 6-8 am and 35 minutes during Christmas and New Year's eve from 11:55 pm to 12:30 am.”

On Tuesday, the Punjab government had also banned the manufacturing, stock, distribution, sale and use of firecrackers in view of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, while allowing only green crackers.

Earlier, Delhi also banned the use of firecrackers ahead of Diwali on November 4. The Arvind Kejriwal government imposed a complete ban on the storage, sale and use of all types of firecrackers.

Rajasthan has also prohibited the sale and bursting of firecrackers in order to stem air pollution. The ban was enforced from October 1, 2021 and will last till 31 January 2022.

Moreover, Haryana has also completely banned the sale or use of all kinds of firecrackers in 14 districts.

