trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2666292
NewsIndia
RAMESH BIDHURI'S ABUSIVE REMARKS

'Called PM Modi 'Neech'...': BJP MP Nishikant Dubey Slams Danish Ali For 'Provoking' Bidhuri, BSP MP Rejects Charge

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey said that Bidhuri was “provoked” by BSP MP DanishAli, who repeatedly insulted Prime Minister Narendra Modi by calling him “neech”.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 24, 2023, 07:20 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

'Called PM Modi 'Neech'...': BJP MP Nishikant Dubey Slams Danish Ali For 'Provoking' Bidhuri, BSP MP Rejects Charge

New Delhi: BJP leader Nishikant Dubey defended his party colleague Ramesh Bidhuri, who made offensive remarks against BSP MP Danish Ali in the Lok Sabha. Dubey said that Bidhuri was “provoked” by Ali, who repeatedly insulted Prime Minister Narendra Modi by calling him “neech”. Dubey said that Ali’s words were unacceptable and that they triggered Bidhuri’s reaction.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Dubey said, "The words used by him are not acceptable. I was present in the Parliament when all this took place. BSP MP Danish Ali kept calling PM Modi 'neech'. I have written a letter to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla requesting him to constitute an Inquiry Committee to investigate Danish Ali's remark and the utterances made by various members during the discussion that day including the speeches of Saugata Roy and others"

"We need to understand that people like Danish Ali and some leaders of Congress, DMK, and TMC are habitual offenders and they make derogatory comments to provoke BJP MPs," he added.

Ramesh Bidhuri's objectionable remarks against Danish Ali have triggered anger among the Opposition parties, with their demand for strict action against Bidhuri. Ali has given an ultimatum of leaving the Parliament if the Speaker will not conduct an enquiry into the matter.

BSP MP Danish Ali Denies Charge

BSP MP Danish Ali denying Nishikant Dubey's allegations said "BJP's crisis management group should have at least made proper allegations after sitting for 48 hours."

He said "Danish Ali has not stooped so low that he will make such comments about the Prime Minister...These allegations are baseless, I do not take them seriously because the training given in BJP-RSS is to tell a lie 100 times and make it look like the truth."

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
Nuh Mewat Inside Story: DNA test of miscreants' 'police' proof planning
DNA Video
DNA: Fidel Castro attacks Cuban army barracks
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Test Tube Baby was born in 1978
DNA Video
DNA: 'Gita' insulted in the name of 'Creative Freedom'?
DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train