'Can cause strife in MVA': Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Rahul Gandhi's Savarkar remark

Mumbai: A day after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi made remarks on Hindutva ideologue Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, Shiv Sena (Uddhav) MP Sanjay Raut on Friday said that "Coming to Maharashtra & saying things about Veer Savarkar won't be accepted. Bharat Jodo Yatra is against dictatorship & issues like unemployment, inflation & Congress is getting support." Addressing a press conference during his Bharat Jodo Yatra in Maharashtra on Thursday, Gandhi showed a paper to the media persons, claiming it was a letter written by Veer Savarkar to the British. He reiterated that Savarkar had helped the Britishers. Talking to reporters here, Sanjay Raut warned Gandhi that "giving such a statement can cause strife in MVA."

"We consider Veer Savarkar as a reverential figure," Raut said. Thackeray-led Shiv Sena faction has an alliance with the Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party, as part of the Maha Vikas Aghadi.

Quizzing the central govt over BharaT Ratna for V D Savarkar, Raut said, "We believe in Veer Savarkar and we want to ask the fake Hinduvaadi that we are demanding Bharat Ratna for Veer Savarkar for 10 years. Even though BJP is in power, why are they not fulfilling our demands?"

Earlier on Thursday, former Maharashtra chief minister and Shiv Sena (Uddhav) president Uddhav Thackeray said his party has "immense respect'' for Veer Damodar Savarkar and that he does not approve Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's remarks on the freedom fighter. Talking to reporters here, Thackeray also asked why the Centre has not conferred the Bharat Ratna on Savarkar.

Meanwhile, Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena leader (Eknath Shinde faction) Vandana Dongre has filed a complaint against the Wayanad MP in the Thane Nagar police station stating that the sentiments of the local citizens were hurt by Gandhi`s remarks. A case of Non-Cognizable (NCR) Offense has been registered under section 500, 501 of IPC.