‘Can do culture’ of Indians is inspiring, says PM Narendra Modi in his 'Mann Ki Baat' address

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the 81st episode of his monthly radio programme `Mann Ki Baat` on Sunday (September 26, 2021).

In his monthly address to the nation, the prime minister talked about a range of topics, starting from the importance of rivers to the ‘can do culture’ of the countrymen.

PM Narendra Modi, while narrating an incident from Siachen, said, “The 'Can do culture', 'can do determination' and 'can do attitude' of our countrymen is inspiring.” He was referring to a newly achieved milestone by specially-abled trekkers in Siachen. The PM also went on to congratulate them and said, "I congratulate the team of eight specially-abled trekkers who recently created a world record by conquering the Siachen glacier.”

PM Modi said the feat that the team of eight "Divyangs" have achieved was an inspiration for the whole country. "We all know about the Siachen Glacier. The cold there is so terrible that it is beyond the capacity of a common person to live there...A few days ago, the feat that a team of eight Divyang persons performed in this inaccessible region of Siachen is a matter of pride for every countryman. This team created a world record by hoisting its flag on the Kumar Post situated at an altitude of more than 15 thousand feet at the Siachen glacier," he said.

"Despite the challenges of physical ability, the feats that these Divyangs have achieved are an inspiration for the whole country and when you get to know about the members of this team, you will also be filled with courage and enthusiasm, just like I was," he added.

PM Modi also informed the team that concurred Kumar Post consisted of-- Mahesh Nehra, Akshat Rawat of Uttarakhand, Pushpak Gawande of Maharashtra, Ajay Kumar of Haryana, Lobsang Chospel of Ladakh, Major Dwarkesh of Tamil Nadu, Irfan Ahmed Mir of Jammu and Kashmir and Chongjin Ingmo of Himachal Pradesh.

Additionally, PM Modi also said that today’s date is special as it marks World Rivers Day. He went on and emphasised upon the need for cleanliness, in accordance with the Swachh Bharat. “Cleanliness is a responsibility to transfer values through generations and when it is being followed, it becomes the characteristic of the entire social life,” PM Modi said during his address.

The Prime Minister also urged the people of the nation to follow the principles of Mahatma Gandhi "who had done the work of making cleanliness a mass movement" and keep the rivers clean. "In our scriptures, even a little pollution in the rivers is said to be wrong...'Bapu' (Mahatma Gandhi) was a proponent of cleanliness, he made cleanliness a mass movement and associated it with the dream of independence," PM Modi said.

PM Modi’s this episode of his monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat comes after his recently concluded three-day visit to the United States where he addressed the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) and attended the first-in-person Quad meeting.

