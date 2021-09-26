LIVE: PM Narendra Modi to address 81st edition of Mann Ki Baat today

26 September 2021, 07:50 AM
Karnataka: Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal inaugurated the Govt District Wenlock AYUSH Hospital in Mangaluru, yesterday
26 September 2021, 07:49 AM
West Bengal: The cyclonic storm Gulab is likely to reach the West Bengal coast around September 29, director of IMD Kolkata GK Das informed on Saturday. "South Bengal is likely to have enhanced weather activity particularly in terms of heavy rainfall and wind on September 28-29. Heavy rainfall is expected over Kolkata, North 24 Parganas, East and West Medinipur, Jhargram, Howrah, Hooghly on September 28," Das told ANI.
"A cyclonic circulation is likely to form over the northeast and adjoining the East-central Bay of Bengal. In the subsequent 24 hours, it will be a low-pressure area and likely to reach the West Bengal coast around September 29," he said.
26 September 2021, 07:46 AM
Uttar Pradesh: In view of the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is likely to visit Lucknow on Monday on a week-long tour. According to the sources, the All India Congress Committee (AICC) General Secretary will conduct marathon meetings with the party leaders and workers. She will take stock of the party`s poll preparedness in the state. (ANI)
26 September 2021, 07:45 AM
New Delhi: "BJP National President JP Nadda will address the BJP Mahila Morcha National Working Committee meeting tomorrow evening at 4 pm through video conferencing," tweeted the Office of JP Nadda in Hindi. The two-day long meeting will be held in Uttarakhand`s Dehradun.
26 September 2021, 07:45 AM
New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will chair a high-level meeting with CMs of ten Naxal-hit states in Delhi. The meeting will be held in Vigyan Bhawan where Chief Ministers of all the ten Naxal-affected states- Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Bihar, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala and Madhya Pradesh-- or their representatives will apprise about the current situation in their states and the progress of developmental projects.
The centre is planning to intensify operations in Naxal-affected areas in Chhattisgarh where major attacks were witnessed in the last few years hitting security forces.
26 September 2021, 07:44 AM
Mann Ki Baat: The radio programme comes after his recently-concluded visit to the United States where he addressed the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA). The high-level segment of the 76th UNGA began in New York on Tuesday, and international leaders and diplomats addressed the world forum at the key session.
The Prime Minister held bilateral meetings with US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris in Washington. He also met his Australian counterpart Scott Morrison and Japanese PM Yoshihide Suga. (ANI)
26 September 2021, 07:43 AM
Mann Ki Baat: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the 81st episode of his monthly radio programme `Mann Ki Baat` on Sunday. The programme will be broadcast on the entire network of AIR and Doordarshan and also on AIR News and mobile app.