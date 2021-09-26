LIVE: PM Narendra Modi to address 81st edition of Mann Ki Baat today

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the 81st episode of his monthly radio programme `Mann Ki Baat` on Sunday (September 26, 2021).

In other developments, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) Bhubaneswar said that warnings have been issued in parts of southern Odisha that are likely to be heavily affected by the cyclonic storm Gulab.

Additionally, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will chair a high-level meeting with Chief Ministers of ten Naxal-hit states in Delhi today to review the current status as well as to discuss future road map for security and development issues.

On the other hand, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national President JP Nadda will inaugurate the two-day national executive meet of the BJP Mahila Morcha on Sunday to discuss the strategy and formulate the road map for the upcoming Assembly elections in the five states.