हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Uttar Pradesh

Can live life on her own terms: Allahabad HC gives judgment in favour of inter-faith couple

Allahabad High Court has observed that a 21-year-old Hindu woman, who has tied the knot with a Muslim man, “has a choice to live her life on her own terms”. 

Can live life on her own terms: Allahabad HC gives judgment in favour of inter-faith couple

In a significant judgment, the Allahabad High Court has observed that a 21-year-old Hindu woman, who has tied the knot with a Muslim man, “has a choice to live her life on her own terms”. 

The order was passed by a bench of Justices Pankaj Naqvi and Vivek Agarwal on December 18. In its order, the Allahabad HC observed that since the woman, Shikha, is 21-year-old and she wants to live with her husband, Salman alias Karan, “she is free to move as per her own choice without any restriction or hinderance being created by third party”.

The court passed the order while hearing a habeas corpus petition filed by Shikha. The woman approached the court after she was handed over by Etah CJM to Child Welfare Committee (CWC) on December 7. The committee then handed over her custody to her parents on December 8. The Allahabad HC expressed displeasure over the development and said that this was done “without any application of mind and against her wish”.

“The act of CJM, Etah, and that of the CWC, Etah, reflects lack of appreciation of legal provisions,” said the court.

According to Allahabad HC, since the woman mentioned her date of birth was October 4, 1999, the CJM court should have taken this into cognizance. The court added that any other evidence becomes “secondary in nature and should not be relied on”.

The woman’s husband had been booked by Uttar Pradesh for kidnapping after a complaint was filed by her father on September 27. The Allahabad HC also gave a major relief to woman's husband by quashing the FIR against him.

The court passed the order after interacting with the woman, who submitted that “she is a major, her date of birth is 04.10.1999, she has attained the age of majority and has entered into a wedlock”.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Uttar PradeshInter-faith coupleAllahabad HC
Next
Story

Metro to run on Magenta Line without driver; know about the safety measures
  • 1,02,07,871Confirmed
  • 1,47,901Deaths

Full coverage

  • 7,52,30,033Confirmed
  • 16,68,030Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT13M36S

Badi Bahas: Farmers protest, Rahul's Foreign Tour?