'Can They Provide Safety....': PM Modi Hits Out At Congress Over Karnataka College Girl Murder

PM Modi alleged that people dare to commit crimes as they know those hungry for vote banks will eventually save them.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Surbhi Pathak|Last Updated: Apr 28, 2024, 04:43 PM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday launched a scathing attack on the ruling party in Karnataka and questioned the public he was addressing in Karnataka's Uttara Kannada if Congress can provide safety to the girl in the state.

PM Modi attacked Congress over the recent murder of a Hubballi student, Neha Hiremath, at her college premises that created "sensation" in the country, he said, the family sought action, but the Congress government gave priority to appeasement.

"For them, the lives of daughters like Neha have no value, they think only about their vote bank. Can Congress ever provide safety to your daughters?  In a college campus, in daylight, such dare, they who committed crime know that those hungry for vote bank will save them in a few days."

"Even when there was a bomb blast in a Bengaluru's cafe, the Congress government did not take it seriously initially; they even termed it a cylinder blast initially. "Why are you -- Congress -- lying to the people of the country, if you can't, leave and go home," Modi said.

The Congress for the sake of votes is taking support of banned PFI -- the anti-national organisation that supported terrorism. "To win one seat in Wayanad, are you surrendering to them? BJP has banned PFI and has put its leaders behind bars." he said.

