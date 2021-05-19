Can you adopt a child who has lost his parents to COVID-19? Here's what Gautam Buddh Nagar district administration says

New Delhi: Taking cognizance of the viral messages which have been appealing people to adopt children from the district, the Gautam Buddha Nagar district administration has made it mandatory that the adoption process is covered under the Juvenile Justice Act 2015. As per the notification issued by the authorities, any adoption process if held without valid documentation will be termed as illegal.

The authority has announced that during the coronavirus transition period, if a child has lost both his parents to COVID-19 and someone wants to adopt it, then the adopted process cannot be completed without the permission of the district administration. It added that if anyone is found doing so, legal action would be taken against the person.

To adopt a child, a person can visit the government-run website www.care.nic.in and complete all the necessary formalities.

Live TV