हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Gautam Buddha Nagar

Can you adopt a child who has lost his parents to COVID-19? Here's what Gautam Buddh Nagar district administration says

The pandemic has seen an unprecedented number of children losing their both parents to the lethal virus. In this situation, the district administration of Gautam Buddh Nagar has taken a decision to ensure that such children are well taken care of. 

Can you adopt a child who has lost his parents to COVID-19? Here&#039;s what Gautam Buddh Nagar district administration says
PTI Photo

New Delhi: Taking cognizance of the viral messages which have been appealing people to adopt children from the district, the Gautam Buddha Nagar district administration has made it mandatory that the adoption process is covered under the Juvenile Justice Act 2015. As per the notification issued by the authorities, any adoption process if held without valid documentation will be termed as illegal. 

The authority has announced that during the coronavirus transition period, if a child has lost both his parents to COVID-19 and someone wants to adopt it, then the adopted process cannot be completed without the permission of the district administration. It added that if anyone is found doing so, legal action would be taken against the person. 

To adopt a child, a person can visit the government-run website www.care.nic.in and complete all the necessary formalities.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Gautam Buddha Nagaradoption policychildren adoptionCoronavirusCOVID-19Uttar Pradesh
Next
Story

IAHV makes an impactful mark in COVID-19 relief work, provides relief worth Rs 100cr

Must Watch

PT18M55S

Indian Navy searches for dozens of people missing after Cyclone Tauktae