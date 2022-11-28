Canada: 20-year-old Indian student dies after being hit, dragged by truck

New Delhi: The various reports have emerged informing that a 20-year-old Indian student was killed in Canada's Toronto. The Indian boy was hit and dragged by a pickup truck while he was crossing a road on a cycle, as per the media reports.

The police is yet to identify the victim but few reports have quoted victim's cousin Parveen Saini as saying that “Kartik Saini came to Canada from India in August 2021.”

Parveen also expressed his hopes that Kartik's body will be sent to India for proper burial as per the rituals. Meanwhile, Sheridan College also confirmed that Kartik was a student there.

The college, on Friday, said in an email, "Our community is deeply saddened by the sudden death of Kartik. We extend our heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, peers and professors.”

Constable Laura Brabant, spokesperson for the Toronto Police Service, said the investigation is being done.

"The determination on whether charges are laid or not takes time as the investigators have to conduct a full investigation first," Brabant said. He also added, "This takes time and is not a rushed process."