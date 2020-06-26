Candidates will be allowed to improve their performances if they wish so: HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal

New Delhi: Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ on Friday (June 26) expressed his gratitude towards Supreme Court for agreeing to CBSE proposal to cancel the examination and on a scheme to assess the final performance of students in their classes X and XII exams.

In a tweet video, Nishank said that assessment from the performance of students in the cancelled examination will be done based on the assessment scheme as suggested by a competent committee of the CBSE for declaration of result for both Class-X and Class-XII.

He said that CBSE will conduct an optional examination for class XII students in the subjects the examination for which were scheduled to be conducted from 1st July to 15th, 2020 as soon as conditions are conducive.

"Candidates whose results will be declared based on the assessment scheme will be allowed to appear in these optional examinations to improve their performances if they wish so," he said, adding "no further examinations will be conducted for candidates in class X and the result declared by CBSE on the basis of assessment scheme will be treated as final."

The minister said that results based upon the aforesaid assessment scheme will be declared by 15th July so that candidates can apply and seek admission in higher education institutes.

"We have proposed this scheme to Supreme Court because the health of students, parents, and teachers is our prime concern," the minister added.

The Supreme Court today agreed on the proposal of CBSE to cancel the examination and on a scheme to assess the final performance of students in their classes X and XII exams.

Notably, CBSE earlier decided to cancel the Examinations for classes X and XII which were scheduled to be held from 1st July to 15th 2020, keeping in view the request received from various state governments and the prevailing circumstances due to COVID-19 as on date.

On June 25, the CBSE and ICSE told the apex court that the remaining class 10 and 12 CBSE exams, which were earlier rescheduled to be held between July 1 to July 15 in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, have been cancelled.

Earlier in the day, the CBSE and the ICSE submitted before the Supreme Court that the board examination results will be declared by July 15. ICSE, on the other hand, told the top court that they might give an option to the class 10 students to write the exams at a later stage as well.