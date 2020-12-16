हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Coronavirus

Can't deny possibility of adverse effect of COVID vaccine, says Centre

Health Ministry Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said that adverse events following immunisation for COVID-19 vaccine are critical aspect.

Can&#039;t deny possibility of adverse effect of COVID vaccine, says Centre

The Centre on Tuesday (December 15) said that the likelihood of an adverse event after being vaccinated for COVID-19 cannot be ruled out, adding that states and union territories have been directed to remain prepared for this.

Addressing a press briefing, Health Ministry Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said that adverse events following immunisation for COVID-19 vaccine are critical aspect and the Centre has asked each state to identify at least one adverse event following immunisation in each block.

"Adverse events post-immunisation is a critical aspect. Even during universal immunisation , which have been going on for decades, some adverse effects are seen in children and pregnant women. So we can't deny the possibility of an adverse event," Bhushan said.

"So, we can't deny the possibility of an adverse event when the COVID-19 vaccination begins. In countries where inoculation has already started, especially in the UK, adverse events took place on the very first day. So, it is essential that states and union territories prepare for this too," he added.

"States have been asked to identify at least one AEFI management centre in each block. PHCs, CHCs, district hospitals, private health facilities or any other fixed health facility with medical officers and para-medical staff can be identified as AEFI management centres," noted Bhushan.

Meanwhile, the Union Health Ministry has also issued guidelines for estimation of cold chain equipment have been issued to all states and they have received at least 240 walk-in coolers, 70 walk-in freezers, 45,000 ice-lined refrigerators, 41,000 deep freezers and 300 solar refrigerators for COVID-19 vaccination.

Bhushan said that guidelines for estimation of electrical and non-electrical cold chain equipment and its strengthening have been issued to all states and Union Territories.

Live TV

According to Bhushan, the Centre has constituted a multi-level governance mechanism which will aid the COVID-19 vaccination programme. He added that at least 36 states and UTs have concluded meetings of the state steering committee as well as state task forces. 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
CoronavirusVaccineCOVID-19 vaccine
Next
Story

Vijay Diwas: All about the historic day when Indian forces compelled 93,000 Pakistani troops to accept defeat
  • 99,32,547Confirmed
  • 1,44,096Deaths

Full coverage

  • 7,12,98,626Confirmed
  • 15,99,608Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT4M3S

Controversy over funeral of Muslims in Sri Lanka