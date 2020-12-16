Can't deny possibility of adverse effect of COVID vaccine, says Centre

The Centre on Tuesday (December 15) said that the likelihood of an adverse event after being vaccinated for COVID-19 cannot be ruled out, adding that states and union territories have been directed to remain prepared for this.

Addressing a press briefing, Health Ministry Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said that adverse events following immunisation for COVID-19 vaccine are critical aspect and the Centre has asked each state to identify at least one adverse event following immunisation in each block.

"Adverse events post-immunisation is a critical aspect. Even during universal immunisation , which have been going on for decades, some adverse effects are seen in children and pregnant women. So we can't deny the possibility of an adverse event," Bhushan said.

"So, we can't deny the possibility of an adverse event when the COVID-19 vaccination begins. In countries where inoculation has already started, especially in the UK, adverse events took place on the very first day. So, it is essential that states and union territories prepare for this too," he added.

"States have been asked to identify at least one AEFI management centre in each block. PHCs, CHCs, district hospitals, private health facilities or any other fixed health facility with medical officers and para-medical staff can be identified as AEFI management centres," noted Bhushan.

Meanwhile, the Union Health Ministry has also issued guidelines for estimation of cold chain equipment have been issued to all states and they have received at least 240 walk-in coolers, 70 walk-in freezers, 45,000 ice-lined refrigerators, 41,000 deep freezers and 300 solar refrigerators for COVID-19 vaccination.

Bhushan said that guidelines for estimation of electrical and non-electrical cold chain equipment and its strengthening have been issued to all states and Union Territories.

According to Bhushan, the Centre has constituted a multi-level governance mechanism which will aid the COVID-19 vaccination programme. He added that at least 36 states and UTs have concluded meetings of the state steering committee as well as state task forces.