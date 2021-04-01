CAPF personnel deployed on election duty dies by suicide in West Bengal's 24 Paraganas

New Delhi: A Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) personnel has died by suicide while he was on his duty for the second phase of the West Bengal Assembly polls on Thursday (April 1, 2021).

As per the latest reports, the personnel Kamal Ganguly hanged himself inside a polling booth at the Pathar Pratima in the South 24 Parganas district.

The poling for the second of the eight-phase assembly elections is underway in Bengal since Thursday morning. 30 constituencies across four districts are going to polls in this phase.

(This is a developing story)