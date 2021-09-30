Captain Amarinder Singh meets NSA Ajit Doval a day after his meeting Amit Shah

New Delhi: Former Chief Minister of Punjab, Captain Amarinder Singh meets NSA Ajit Doval on Thursday (September 30, 2021), amid speculations of him joining BJP. The meeting comes a day after Captain Amarinder Singh met Home Minister Amit Shah at his residence in New Delhi.

The former Chief Minister of Punjab arrived in the national capital on Tuesday amid the ongoing turmoil in Punjab and few days after resigning from the Chief Minister's post.

