Uber

Carry your documents while travelling in Uber, company issues notification for Delhi night curfew

Cab aggregator Uber issued a notification advising patrons to ensure COVID-19 guidelines are met.

File photo

New Delhi: Cab aggregator Uber issued a notification advising patrons to ensure COVID-19 guidelines are met.

In a notification sent out via text messages, the cab aggregator said: "In complaince with revised guidelines from Delhi government, we recommend that you travel only for essential needs between 10pm and 5 am. Please carry valid documentation while riding during these hours."

uber, Delhi

This comes in the wake of Delhi government deciding to impose a night curfew in the national capital from 10 pm to 5 am till April 30 in view of rising COVID-19 cases.

On Tuesday (April 6), the Delhi government exempted certain public transport for the staff of essential services. The Delhi government's order said, “Public transport such as buses, Delhi Metro, autos, and taxis will be allowed to ferry only those people who are exempt from night curfew." 

 

