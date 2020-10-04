Case against Swara Bhaskar, Digvijaya Singh, Amit Malviya for disclosing Hathras victim's identity, if rape proved: NCW

New Delhi: Taking a stern view of the disclosure of the identity of the victim in the Hathras gang-rape case, the NCW said it will send notices to all those who shared the identity, which includes actor Swara Bhaskar, Congress leader Digvijaya Singh and BJP`s IT Cell chief Amit Malviya among others once rape is established in the case.

"Not only Amit Malviya but others like Digvijaya Singh, Swara Bhaskar and many others have revealed the identity of the Hathras victim on social media and others at Jantar Mantar," said the National Commission for Women chief Rekha Sharma.

Further she stated that the forensic report is not clear on rape. "Once its clear, NCW will give notice to everyone. I have details of each and every person putting pictures on social media or on posters," she said.

A Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court on Thursday had taken suo moto cognisance of the gang-rape and murder case by four men in Hathras district of Uttar Pradesh and then she was forcibly cremated by the police.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh government led by Yogi Adityanath has recommended the CBI investigation into Hathras gang-rape and murder case, the Chief Minister's office stated on Saturday (October 3). CM Adityanath also said that his government was determined to ensure the harshest punishment for those guilty in the entire incident.

The decision came after a high-level meeting of concerned officials on Saturday.

On Friday, CM Yogi suspended Hathras SP and four other policemen over the incident. The action was taken on the basis of a preliminary inquiry report of the SIT which was constituted by the chief minister to probe into the case of alleged murder and gang-rape of a 19-year-old girl in Hathras.

