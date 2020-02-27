Case filed against Prashant Kishor in Patna for plagiarising content of 'Baat Bihar Ki'

A case of cheating and content theft was registered against election strategist Prashant Kishor in Patna on Wednesday (February 26) after a former JD(U) leader named Sashwat Gautam accused Kishor of using his content for his 'Baat Bihar Ki' campaign without his permission.

The FIR against Kishor has been lodged under Sections 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) and 406 (punishment for criminal breach of trust) of the IPC.

In his complaint, Shashwat told the police that he had developed the content with another person named Osama and had given his content to Kishor. An investigation, in this case, has been launched by Patna Police.

It is to be noted that Kishor, who is the brain behind several successful political campaigns in different states of the country, recently announced the 'Baat Bihar ki' programme. Addressing a press conference, Kishor had said that 'Baat Bihar Ki' programme is aimed at making Bihar one of the 10 best states in the country. Kishor had also said that he will travel across Bihar for 100 days ahead of the state elections to drum up support for his programme.

In January 2019, Kishor was expelled from the JD(U) after he had raised questions over Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's decision to support the Citizenship Amendment Act.

Meanwhile, JD(U) leader Ajay Alok took a jibe at Kishor on Thursday and said that a case of cheating has been registered against the election strategist and it seems that Kishor has become musician Anu Malik when it comes to stealing idea.