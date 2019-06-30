Case of sour grapes: Adityanath lashes out at Priyanka Gandhi over tweet on crimes in UP

New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath lashed out at Congress general secretary for eastern UP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra over her tweet criticising the law and order situation prevailing in the state, and called it a "case of sour grapes".

Slamming Priyanka, Adityanath said, "It is a case of sour grapes. Her party president lost from UP, so sitting in Delhi, Italy or England they have to comment something or the other to remain in headlines."

UP CM Yogi Adtiyanath on Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's tweet on law and order in the state: It is a case of sour grapes. Her party president lost from UP, so sitting in Delhi,Italy or England they have to comment something or the other to remain in headlines pic.twitter.com/CjCt7J0ehg — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) June 30, 2019

This comes after Priyanka on Saturday slammed Adityanath-led BJP government in the state over, what she claimed, the rising crime rate in UP.

"In Uttar Pradesh criminals are roaming freely and doing whatever they want. Criminal incidents are taking place one after the other. However, its BJP government has turned deaf. Has the Uttar Pradesh government surrendered before criminals?" Priyanka had tweeted in Hindi.

पूरे उत्तर प्रदेश में अपराधी खुलेआम मनमानी करते घूम रहे हैं। एक के बाद एक अपराधिक घटनाएँ हो रही हैं। मगर उ.प्र. भाजपा सरकार के कान पर जूँ तक नहीं रेंग रही। क्या उत्तर प्रदेश सरकार ने अपराधियों के सामने आत्मसमर्पण कर दिया है? pic.twitter.com/khYP4eZam2 — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) June 29, 2019

However, the official Twitter handle of UP Police reacted to Vadra's tweet and gave data to show the police's action against crimes. It further asserted that the crime rate had depleted "unprecedently" under its watch.

"UP Police has taken strict action against serious offenders. In two years, 9,225 criminals have been arrested and 81 have been killed. Illegal assets of more than 200 crore people have been seized under the National Security Act and there has been an unprecedented decline in dacoity, murder, loot and kidnappings," UP Police said.

गम्भीर अपराधों में यूपी पुलिस द्वारा अपराधियों के विरुद्ध कठोर कार्यवाही की गयी है

2 वर्षों में 9225 अपराधी गिरफ़्तार हुए और 81 मारे गये हैं |रासुका में प्रभावी कार्यवाही कर लगभग 2 अरब की सम्पत्ति ज़ब्त की गयी है

डकैती, हत्या, लूट एवं अपहरण जैसी घटनाओं में अप्रत्याशित कमी आई है https://t.co/DE9KmtRBtK — UP POLICE (@Uppolice) June 29, 2019

"Because of UP Police's effective working, there has been a 20-35% decline in crimes. All sensational crimes have been solved in 48 hours," it added.