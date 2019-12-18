Cases of crimes against women rise in Bihar; Patna records maximum rape, sexual assault cases

Patna: Harassment cases against women have emerged as a major problem in Bihar these days, and state capital Patna has earned the infamous distinction of being on the top as far as cases against related to atrocities against women are concerned. Women's Helpline service has reported a total of 474 cases against women in Patna in 2019.

According to available data, Patna recorded the highest number of 85 rape cases till September 2019. Despite the talks of women safety to be ensured by the state administration, harassment cases against women are constantly being reported from different parts of the state.

Here is the data of crime against women in Bihar:

1. As many as 85 cases of rape have been registered in Patna till September 2019.

2. 79 rape cases have been registered in Katihar.

3. 74 cases have been registered in Purnia.

4. 67 cases were registered in Araria.

5. 58 cases registered in Muzaffarpur.

7. Gaya witnessed registration of 56 cases.

Increasing incidents of female harassment gave ample opportunity to the opposition to launch an attack on the state government. Bihar Congress chief Madan Mohan Jha said that women are no longer safe in Bihar, as we hear reports of rape and atrocities against women every day. He specially mentions the districts of Buxar, Muzaffarpur, Samastipur, and Sasaram where cases female harassment have been witnessed.

The cases are not limited to rape, but the state is also witnessing a rising number of cases related to domestic violence, dowry, and stabbing.

In 2017, Patna Helpline registered 400 cases, the highest in entire Bihar. Of these, 63 percent cases were related to domestic violence, 21 per cent of eve-teasing, while 13 per cent are related to dowry harassment.

In 2018, Patna Helpline registered 432 cases; and of these, 254 incidents were related to domestic violence, 81 to dowry harassment, and 88 percent of eve-teasing.

In 2019, Patna Women's Helpline registered a total of 474 cases till November. Of these cases, 297 are related to domestic violence, 59 to dowry harassment, while 104 were registered for eve-teasing.

Pramila Kumari, counselor of Patna Women's Helpline, told Zee Media that these numbers are very low, as a lot of cases are handled by Helpline through WhatsApp and phone. "If all the cases are taken together, the figures can increase four times," Pramila said.