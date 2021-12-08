हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
CAT

CAT 2021 Answer Key released at iimcat.ac.in, here's direct link to check

The 'Candidate Response tab' and 'Objection Management tab' for CAT 2021 will be active till 5:00 PM on December 11.

CAT 2021 Answer Key released at iimcat.ac.in, here&#039;s direct link to check
Representational Image (Pixabay)

CAT 2021 Answer Key: The answer key for the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2021 has been released on Wednesday (December 8, 2021) morning.

Candidates who had appeared for the exam can check the CAT 2021 Answer Key on the official website (https://iimcat.ac.in).

CAT 2021 Answer Key: Here's how to check at https://iimcat.ac.in

  • Visit the official website at iimcat.ac.in.  
  • Click on the 'Registered Candidate Login' link on the homepage.
  • You will be redirected to a new page, where you need to enter your User Id and Password.  
  • The CAT Answer Key 2021 will be displayed on the screen.

CAT 2021 Answer Key: Here's direct link to check

The 'Candidate Response tab' and 'Objection Management tab' for CAT 2021 will be active till 5:00 PM on December 11. Candidates will be able to see the Answer Key as well as their individual responses to questions during this duration.

