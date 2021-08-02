CAT 2021: Exam date announced, application process to commence from August 4

New Delhi: The Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) announced that it will conduct the computer-based Common Admission Test (CAT) 2021 on November 28, 2021. The IIM also added that the CAT 2021 examinations will take place in three sessions this year. The candidates who want to apply for CAT 2021 can do so at- iimcat.ac.in.

The organising institute for CAT 2021 is IIM Ahmedabad. The IIMs also added that the registration process for CAT 2021 will begin on August 4, 2021. The candidates need to note that the last date to register for CAT is September 15, 2021.

As per the official notice, the admit cards for the examination will be released on October 27 and will remain available, for the candidates to download, till the day of the examination. CAT will be conducted in over 158 cities and hundreds of centres. At the time of selection, the candidates will be given the option to select any six test cities, in order of their preference.

CAT 2021: Registration fee

Candidates will have to pay Rs 2200 as registration fees for the general category and Rs 1100 as the registration fee for SC, ST and PwD category candidates.

CAT 2021: Eligibility criteria

The candidate must have a Bachelor’s Degree, with at least 50 percent marks or equivalent CGPA. Candidates who are yet to appear in their final year examination of the Bachelor’s degree can also apply.

CAT 2021: How to apply

The eligible and interested candidates can apply for CAT 2021 online at the official site of IIM CAT- iimcat.ac.in.

