Delhi University UG admission 2021: Registration starts from today, here’s list of documents needed to apply

New Delhi: The University of Delhi (DU) is all set to begin registration for undergraduate (UG) admissions from Monday (August 2, 2021). The university is going to open online registrations for UG courses on the DU admission portal admission.uod.ac.in from today. The students need to note that UG admissions are mostly based on merit (class 12 board exam result). Admissions in some of the courses in the university are based on entrance examinations.

The admission process of the university will take place between August 2 to 31.

Check the list of the documents needed for registration here:

— Scanned copy of a passport size photograph of the candidate

— Scanned copy of the signature of the candidate

— Self-attested scanned copies of class 10 pass certificate with date of birth

— Self-attested scanned copy of the class 12 mark sheet

— Class 12 provisional or original certificate issued by the school/board

— Character certificate from the schools, educational institution last attended

— Transfer or migration certificate from school

— SC/ST/PwD/CW/KM Certificate (if applicable)

— OBC certificate (if applicable)

— EWS Certificate (if applicable)

— Self-attested copies of sports or ECA certificates (if applicable)

— Scanned copy of online registration form of Delhi university

Earlier, Delhi University had said that it might not conduct trials for ECA or Sports quota this year due to COVID-19 pandemic. “Admissions under these supernumerary seats will be done based on the Merit/Participation certificates of the applicants. Only for this year, the applicants will be allowed to upload certificates of the preceding four years (1st May 2017 – 30th April 2021),” the university said.

