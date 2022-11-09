CAT 2022 Mock Test RELEASED by IIM Bangalore at iimcat.ac.in- Details here

CAT 2022: Indian Institute of Management, IIM Bangalore has released the Common Admissions Test, CAT 2022 Mock test. The practise test, questions, and more can be downloaded from the official website, iimcat.ac.in, by candidates who have enrolled for the CAT 2022 exam. According to IIM Bangalore, the CAT Exam mock test will include questions from past year's question papers to help candidates comprehend the format of the test. The CAT 2022 test will be given on November 27, 2022, at IIM Bangalore. The exam will be administered in three shifts: from 8:30 AM to 10:30 AM in the morning, from 12:30 PM to 2:30 PM in the afternoon, and from 4:30 PM to 6:30 PM in the evening.

CAT 2022 Mock test: Here’s how to take the test

Visit the official website for the CAT 2022 exam at iimcat.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the link provided for the CAT 2022 Mock test

Enter your log-in credentials such as User ID and password

Log in and take the mock test

IIMCAT.AC.IN has already made the CAT 2022 admit card available. It is advised that candidates print their admission cards and bring them to their designated exam centres.