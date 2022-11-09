topStoriesenglish
NewsIndia
CAT EXAM 2022

CAT 2022 Mock Test RELEASED by IIM Bangalore at iimcat.ac.in- Details here

CAT 2022: Candidates who have applied to appear for the CAT exam can now take the mock test available online, scroll down for more details.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 09, 2022, 05:31 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

CAT 2022 Mock Test RELEASED by IIM Bangalore at iimcat.ac.in- Details here

CAT 2022: Indian Institute of Management, IIM Bangalore has released the Common Admissions Test, CAT 2022 Mock test. The practise test, questions, and more can be downloaded from the official website, iimcat.ac.in, by candidates who have enrolled for the CAT 2022 exam. According to IIM Bangalore, the CAT Exam mock test will include questions from past year's question papers to help candidates comprehend the format of the test. The CAT 2022 test will be given on November 27, 2022, at IIM Bangalore. The exam will be administered in three shifts: from 8:30 AM to 10:30 AM in the morning, from 12:30 PM to 2:30 PM in the afternoon, and from 4:30 PM to 6:30 PM in the evening.

CAT 2022 Mock test: Here’s how to take the test

  • Visit the official website for the CAT 2022 exam at iimcat.ac.in
  • On the homepage, click on the link provided for the CAT 2022 Mock test
  • Enter your log-in credentials such as User ID and password
  • Log in and take the mock test

IIMCAT.AC.IN has already made the CAT 2022 admit card available. It is advised that candidates print their admission cards and bring them to their designated exam centres.

 

Live Tv

cat exam 2022CAT examcat 2022 dateCAT exam date2022 cat exam datecat exam 2022 exam dateCAT 2023cat syllabus 2022cat form 2022cat exam 2023IIM CAT 2022iim cat mock test 2022cat admit card 2022cat registration 2022cat paperadmit card 2022cat result 2022cat exam 2023 dateadmit card cat 2022

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Understand the concept of Lunar Eclipse
DNA Video
DNA: '360 degree' analysis of Suryakumar Yadav's batting
DNA Video
DNA: Lab-grown blood given to people in clinical trials
DNA Video
DNA: World famous poet John Milton passed away in 1674
DNA Video
DNA: India to become 'leader' of G-20 countries
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News; November 8, 2022
DNA
DNA: What changed in 6 years of demonetisation?
DNA
DNA: Tirupati's treasure growing every year
DNA
DNA: Who is worried with the reservation of poor?
DNA
DNA: What is the raw script of Pakistan's K-2 plan?