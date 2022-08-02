CAT 2022: The Common Admission Test (CAT 2022) registration will commence from Wednesday, August 3. The CAT 2022 application is basic and includes steps -- registration, filling in the application form, uploading documents, and paying the registration fee. The CAT 2022 application portal will open at 10 am, candidates belong to general category need to pay an application fee of Rs 2,300 while Rs 1,150 for SC, ST and PwD categories.

IIM Bangalore will conduct the Common Admission Test (CAT 2022) on November 27, 2022. Candidates will be able to apply for CAT 2022 on the official website- iimcat.ac.in once the registration process commences.

CAT 2022: Important Documents

- Email address

- Mobile number

- Passport size photograph

- Signature

- Personal details

- Academic details

- Work experience certificate (if any)

- Payment details

CAT 2022: Here is how to fill the form

- Go to the official website of IIM CAT 2022- iimcat.ac.in

- On the homepage, click on 'Register' (if not already registered) otherwise click on 'Login'

- Login or register using credentials

- Fill in the form

- Upload scanned documents

- Pay the application fees online

- Submit

CAT 2022 will be held on November 27. The CAT admit card will be released on the official website- iimcat.ac.in from October 27.

Common Admission Test (CAT) is a national-level MBA entrance examination and is conducted every year for admission to MBA/ PGP courses of the Indian Institute of Management (IIMs) and other CAT scores accepting B-schools in India. It is conducted by IIM for the students seeking admission in 20 IIMs, and top-level MBA colleges like SPJIMR, IITs, IMI, MDI, JBIMS, FMS as well as more than 1000 B-schools in the country.