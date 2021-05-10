हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Delhi Police

CAT ambulance staff arrested for black-marketing oxygen cylinders in Delhi

Ambedkar Nagar police station in Delhi received a complaint about the illegal sale of oxygen after which the police investigated the matter.

Pic Courtesy: Zee news

New Delhi: South Delhi Police have arrested 2 people on Monday (May 10) who were caught illegally selling oxygen cylinders through a CAT ambulance. 

Ambedkar Nagar police station in Delhi received a complaint about the illegal sale of oxygen after which the police investigated and traced the mobile number to the person responsible. 

Pawan, a trained healthcare worker and his partner were selling the oxygen siphoned from the CAT ambulance in which they worked 

Pawan attempted to mislead the police but after strict interrogation and retrieving information from his phone, he confessed that he was black-marketing the oxygen present in the CAT ambulance.

Pawan had posted his mobile number on social media so that people who need oxygen can contact him easily.

The investigation revealed that Pawan used to make 40 thousand rupees for 15 liter cylinders and 90 thousand rupees for 50 liter cylinders. 

They used to take all this money through Paytm which was later transferred to Axis Bank and PNB Bank from which they would withdraw the money.

Police also arrested a person named Vipin who was related to the blackmarketing of oxygen cylinders. Vipin was a driver in a CATS ambulance and used to help Pawan in the black marketing of oxygen. 

Police have recovered 2 oxygen cylinders, 32 PPE kits and Rs 1 lakh cash during the raid.

