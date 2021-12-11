Catastrophic situation across Afghanistan, says envoy Farid Mamundzay

New Delhi: Afghanistan’s envoy to India Farid Mamundzay has warned of "catastrophic situation" in his country pointing out how "people are not getting paid on time, there is little business activities. There is humanitarian crisis, unfolding economic crisis". Since the Taliban takeover in August, the country has slid in every parameter, even as the onset of winters has worsened the situation in the country.

Speaking to WION’s diplomatic correspondent Sidhant Sibal, Mamundzay thanked New Delhi's pledge to send 50,000 MT of wheat to the country. He said, “India has time and again proved to be a close and reliable friend of the Afghan people and stood by us at difficult time." The envoy called for more visas by India for Afghans, especially students who have to continue their studies in Indian universities.

In the first ever extensive interview to any India based channel since the Taliban takeover in August, Envoy Mamundzay pointed how the last four months have been "difficult, emotionally and administratively and financially" for the mission and its diplomats but he pointed,"We can't pack up and leave. We have moral obligations and responsibility towards our people and country to continue serving them."

Sidhant Sibal: Your reaction to the humanitarian support of 50,000 MT of wheat to the Afghanistan people?

Farid Mamundzay: Yes, India has time and again proved to be a close and reliable friend of the Afghan people and stood by us at difficult times. The generous act of helping us with 50,000 MT of wheat with lifesaving medicines and half a million COVID-19 vaccines is something that is greatly needed in the time of crisis and we are grateful for this assistance and support.

Sidhant Sibal: But there are certain challenges, given it as to use Pakistani territory and do you expect more such humanitarian support?

Farid Mamundzay: Yes, that was something that was greatly discussed by the Afghan embassy and the Indian government and the quickest route we found was Pakistan that will take a short period of time to send much needed assistance to Afghanistan quite quickly. So I hope Pakistan will continue to assist us as they have indicated that they will allow this convoy to transit through Pakistan. I hope that spirit will continue in Islamabad to allow the lifesaving drugs and wheat to flow into Afghanistan. The need is dire. The world food program estimates that around 9 million people require urgent food assistance. By the end of next year there will be 3 million malnutritional children. The need is huge and I hope more countries in the region and the global will come in and elevate the suffering of Afghan people. There were billions of dollars and euros pledged by the international community in Europe last month. I hope more and more assistance would come to help our people at this difficult time.

Sidhant Sibal: How difficult the situation is in Afghanistan, especially with the onset of the winter?

Farid Mamundzay: The winter is approaching rather fast; most banks are not operating as they were doing in the past. People are leaving in large numbers for many countries in the region and for western countries and capitals. People are not getting paid on time, there are few business activities. Teachers, Doctors not being paid. There is a humanitarian crisis, unfolding economic crisis, it's a catastrophic situation right across the country. New Taliban regime hasn't been recognized by any country, even after 4 months. It's a difficult situation ordinary Afghans are facing; a lot of challenges and it is time for the international community to rescue and support Afghan people who are facing a difficult time after 20 years of a rather stable period in their lives.

Sidhant Sibal: What more do you expect from New Delhi, especially on the issue of visas, visas for Afghan students?

Farid Mamundzay: We require a lot of assistance from India in terms of humanitarian assistance at this stage. Together with humanitarian assistance we also need visa support. India so far has been kind to issue Afghans 200 visas but for a nation of 40 million people, it is 5 visas per million people that is certainly not enough and we expect India to help us during this difficult time. There are more than 2500 students stranded in Afghanistan who are in the middle of their studies, some of them in 2nd and 3rd year. So if they don't come here, resume and continue their studies they will lose whatever they have done in the past--those 2-3 years are going to be wasted. So, I request the Indian government to consider granting those students visas and consider bringing them to India. Also, 50,000 people who come here for medical treatment annually, they are people with fatal medical conditions. Those people are willing to come here for medical treatment. So, people who have a long history of travel to India should be considered. We consider India our historic friend and a strategic ally and in this difficult hour that hand of cooperation is expected from millions of Afghans to be extended. We hope that policy will continue to evolve and change and our needs will be considered.

Sidhant Sibal: How has been the situation in Afghanistan, politically since Taliban takeover.

Farid Mamundzay: Well past four months we are going through an economic, political and social freefall. The gains of the last 20 years have sadly been reversed or being reversed as we go into the future. So there are not any positive developments on many front on political, social and other fronts. The hope of the Afghan people is that we the Afghans reach a stage where we form an inclusive government, where the Taliban will shape a government that will be inclusive, where we would have true and fair representation of the entire country. And women would be given due rights, their rightful position in Afghan society. They make up half of our population and they should be treated with rights, and they deserve dignity and respect. Women should be allowed to go to schools and do their jobs. So there are expectations and we hope international community will continue to engage Taliban in order to encourage them to take appropriate steps required to put Afghanistan back on trajectory where people of that country deserve to live a dignity life and not putting Afghanistan through a stage where it will become a safe haven and a hub for regional and international terrorism. I hope that would not be repeated and there would be steps taken in order to avoid that.

Sidhant Sibal: What is the status of the Afghan embassy, globally and this one and the financial crisis they have been facing?

Farid Mamundzay: Well the past four months have been difficult, emotionally and administratively and financially. Most of the missions including here in India have not been receiving assistance that we used to get in past form Kabul. But the spirit of our staff is high and they continue to serve Afghan community and consular service have been running normal. Our focus in India has been on three main elements-- we focus greatly on humanitarian and relief assistance, wheat, covid vaccines, medicines and warm cloths and things that are greatly needed in Afghanistan. So we are largely focused working on humanitarian assistance to be challenged from India to Afghanistan in close coordination with relevant UN agencies like World Food Progamme, World Health Organization and other relevant authorities. Second focus has been to provide consular services. There are 100,000 Afghan citizens living in India who require regular consular services and support. So, our focus is not to hinder, hamper or delay those services. services provisions for our community. The third is education support for our students. Still over 15000 Afghan students in India who require ongoing support. These three areas are areas of main engagement, along with other diplomatic engagements with the host country here in India and other diplomatic missions. Life has been somewhat different, challenging. We can't pack up and leave. We have moral obligations and responsibility towards our people and country to continue serving them.

