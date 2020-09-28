Caught on cam: Senior IPS officer brutally thrashes wife, drags along ground in Bhopal; extra-marital affair believed to be reason behind discord

BHOPAL: A video of a senior IPS officer in Bhopal beating his wife has gone viral on social media.

In the purported video, the police officer of Director General (DG) rank is seen dragging his wife along the ground and brutally assaulting her. Meanwhile, other staff present in his house tries to intervene and stop the police officer.

According to reports, the reason for the dispute between the couple is believed to be an extra-marital affair between the senior police officer and another woman. Reports added that due to the illegitimate relationship of the police officer, there has been a dispute between the husband and wife for a long time.

On the other hand, the officer said that there it has been so many years since their marriage and they have been living together. He said he had never hit his wife before and if there was such a case, it would have come up earlier. "This is a family matter and there is no crime. I can go anywhere socially and my wife stalks on me. What should I do. It is my misfortune. I am suffering despite no fault of mine," he said.