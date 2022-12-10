Caught on camera: 100 youth kidnap 24-year-old woman from her house in Telangana's Ranga Reddy

RANGA REDDY: In a shocking video from Telangana's Ranga Reddy, a group of around 50-100 men forced themselves into a house in Adibatla and kidnapped a 24-year-old woman in broad daylight. The act was caught on camera and shared on social media. The youth entered the home and kidnapped the woman named Vaishali. The miscreants also vandalised the home. The police officials spoke to the parents and took their inputs. "It is definitely a serious offence. We will inform further developments later. We have registered cases under section 307 and other sections of IPC related to threatening. Investigation underway," said Additional Commissioner, Rachakonda Commissionerate, Sudheer Babu.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE:

#WATCH | Ranga Reddy, Telangana | A 24-yr-old woman was kidnapped from her house in Adibatla y'day. Her parents alleged that around 100 youths barged into their house, forcibly took their daughter Vaishali away & vandalised the house. Police say, case registered & probe underway. pic.twitter.com/s1lKdJzd2B — ANI (@ANI) December 10, 2022

The woman's mother, while speaking to Times Now, said that her daughter was dragged out of her home into a car. She told the news portal, "Without her consent, she was dragged out and made to sit in the car and they took her away. Police did not do anything. My daughter was forced, this is injustice, this is sin, what will they do to my daughter? This is completely injustice."

(With ANI inputs)