Caught on camera: 100 youth kidnap 24-year-old woman from her house in Telangana's Ranga Reddy

As per reports, the youth entered the home and kidnapped the Telangana woman named Vaishali.

Written By  Aditi Sharma|Edited By: Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 10, 2022, 11:21 AM IST|Source: Bureau
  • In a shocking video from Telangana's Ranga Reddy, a group of around 50-100 men forced themselves into a house
  • The police officials spoke to the parents and took their inputs

Caught on camera: 100 youth kidnap 24-year-old woman from her house in Telangana's Ranga Reddy

RANGA REDDY: In a shocking video from Telangana's Ranga Reddy, a group of around 50-100 men forced themselves into a house in Adibatla and kidnapped a 24-year-old woman in broad daylight. The act was caught on camera and shared on social media. The youth entered the home and kidnapped the woman named Vaishali. The miscreants also vandalised the home. The police officials spoke to the parents and took their inputs. "It is definitely a serious offence. We will inform further developments later. We have registered cases under section 307 and other sections of IPC related to threatening. Investigation underway," said Additional Commissioner, Rachakonda Commissionerate, Sudheer Babu. 

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE:

 

The woman's mother, while speaking to Times Now, said that her daughter was dragged out of her home into a car. She told the news portal, "Without her consent, she was dragged out and made to sit in the car and they took her away. Police did not do anything. My daughter was forced, this is injustice, this is sin, what will they do to my daughter? This is completely injustice."

(With ANI inputs)

