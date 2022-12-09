Telangana CM KCR lays foundation stone of Hyderabad Airport Metro Rail Project

K Chandrasekhar Rao, the chief minister of Telangana, lay the cornerstone for the building of the 31 km Hyderabad Airport Metro Rail project on Friday. According to Rao, the project's estimated cost would be Rs 6,250 crore and will extend from Mindspace Junction to Shamshabad (Hyderabad International Airport) Airport. He added that the proposal involves a 2.5 Km underground passage and a 27 km elevated route.

It is a 100 percent State Government, GMR group, which manages Rajiv Gandhi International Airport here and HMDA (Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority) funded project, KCR said in a public meeting after laying the foundation stone.

"Mass Transport and Metro Rail are the only traffic and pollution-free systems in the world. There is a need to expand this in Hyderabad, also. Whether the Central government cooperates or not, we will create better connectivity in the city," he said.

Complimenting the officials for putting efforts to make the Airport Metro a reality, Rao said Hyderabad, which is known as a true cosmopolitan city in the country by espousing all religions, communities has now become a global city.

He alleged that Hyderabad was not appropriately developed during earlier regimes in undivided Andhra Pradesh. KCR said Hyderabad city has been turned into a "Power Island" by connecting it with all power generating stations in the state and the national electricity grid, resulting in continuous power supply.

"That means there may be power outages in London, New York, and Paris cities, but there will not be any power interruption in Hyderabad," he asserted. There are 500 important IT firms in the city, he said, adding permissions are given to construct skyscrapers also. He stressed the need to increase greenery further in the city.

With inputs from PTI