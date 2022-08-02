New Delhi: Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra has made headlines after a video of her hiding her Louis Vuitton bag in the Lok Sabha went viral on social media. According to reports, she was seen attempting to hide her bag during a discussion on price rise and inflation in the Lok Sabha. Her fellow MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar was passionately speaking about the price rise of LPG cylinders and how it has turned household budgets upside down. During this time, Moitra who was sitting beside her moved her expensive bag from her side to under the table near her feet.

As per an IANS report, the luxury brand Louis Vuitton bag costs more than Rs 1.5 lakh.

After the video featuring Mahua Moitra went viral on social media, netizens bashed the TMC MP for raising the issue of price rise but carry a bag worth a lakh.

The debate on price rise was initiated by Congress member Manish Tewari. Tewari had said that during the past 14 months, the inflation rate has been in double digits, making it the highest in 30 years.

He also noted that GST has been increased on daily items like rice, curd, paneer and unfortunately, even the children have not been spared as stationary prices have also gone up.

(With agency inputs)